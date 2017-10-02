× Where you can dine out in and around New Orleans to help hurricane victims

NEW ORLEANS — All it takes is a tasty meal to help victims of recent storms.

“One Meal, One Night, One Nation,” on Monday, October 2nd, is raising funds to support food banks and restaurant and hospitality workers for immediate needs in areas affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

Restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to benefit (1) hospitality workers affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and the Gulf area, (2) hospitality workers affected by Hurricane Irma in Florida, (3) Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign in the Greater Houston and Florida Gulf communities, and (4) The World Central Kitchen for those affected in Puerto Rico.

If you cannot dine out, but are looking to support the cause, tax deductible donations can be made via Golden Rule’s Indiegogo Campaign for “One Meal, One Night, One Nation” here or by mailing a check to the Greater New Orleans Foundation at 919 St. Charles Avenue, LA 70130. Donations should specify “Hurricanes Harvey & Irma Hospitality Employee Relief Fund.”

It’s also not too late for restaurants to sign up! You may choose to donate a percentage of the day’s sales, the profits from the sale of a specific item, or simply make a flat donation.

Visit Reserve.com for more information.

Here’s the list of participating restaurants:

Arnaud’s Restaurant – New Orleans

BJ’s Pizza House – Alexandria

Cafe Adelaide – New Orleans

Cochon – New Orleans

Commander’s Palace – New Orleans

Cristiano Ristorante – Houma

Dickie Brennan’s Palace Cafe – New Orleans

Emeril’s – New Orleans

Galatoire’s “33” Bar & Steak – New Orleans

Press Street Station – New Orleans

Short Stop Poboys – Metairie

SoBou – New Orleans

The Ruby Slipper Cafe – New Orleans

Tsunami – New Orleans

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Baton Rouge

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Covington

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Harahan

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Harvey

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Kenner

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Lafayette

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Metairie

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – New Orleans

Zea Rotisserie & Bar – Slidell