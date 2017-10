× Victim follows man who punched him, stole his wallet on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a 17-year-old man after he punched a man on Bourbon Street and stole his wallet.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on October 1 in the 200 block of Bourbon, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The 22-year-old victim followed Elbert Comeaux to the 700 block of Iberville Street, where he was arrested.