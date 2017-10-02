Top Chef Reconcile

“Top Chef Reconcile is a new fundraising event of Reconcile New Orleans, parent organization of Cafe Reconcile, where six teams — each consisting of two home cooks and one professional chef — will compete using a mystery ingredient. Teams will be judged on presentation, taste, incorporation of the mystery ingredient, and most importantly, funds generated for Reconcile New Orleans both before and at the event! Following the celebrity panel judging, attendees will be able to taste the concepts prepared by the competition teams, as well as additional dishes created by Café Reconcile’s Executive Chef Eugene Temple alongside a selection of outstanding participants and graduates from the program. This event will also feature unique auction items donated by guest chefs.” – app.mobilecause.com

Sunday, October 8, 2017

Café Reconcile 1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70113

5pm – 9pm

Tickets General Admission: $50 VIP Patron Party: $100



“Reconcile New Orleans is a community of concerned people committed to addressing the system of generational poverty, violence and neglect in the New Orleans area. Our innovative life skills and job training program assists young people (ages 16–24) from severely at-risk communities who desire to make a positive change in their lives. Reconcile’s students arrive facing a vast array of challenges, from extreme poverty and high school attrition to homelessness, violence, and participation in the juvenile justice system. Nonetheless, these young people possess a deep desire to break the cycle and become productive, contributing members of society. Visit us at www.cafereconcile.org to learn more.” – app.mobilecause.com

Summer Salmon Salad

Ingredients:

Salmon (skin on)

spring mix

radish

1 mango

half red onion

red bell pepper

1 jalapeno

honey

Tabasco

lime juice

lemon juice

orange

olive oil

Instructions: