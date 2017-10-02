Tom Petty Found unconscious in cardiac arrest, report says

LOS ANGELES — Rocker Tom Petty has been hospitalized after he was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest Sunday night, TMZ reported.

When paramedics arrived at Petty’s Malibu home, he was not breathing, the entertainment website reported.

Petty was rushed to Santa Monica Hospital and placed on life support, TMZ reported.

His condition is not currently known.

UPDATE: Doctors reportedly can no longer find brain activity in the 66-year-old musician, and the decision has been made to take Petty off of life support, according to TMZ.