Tigers search for answers after Troy debacle

This Saturday’s opponent is Florida, but in Baton Rouge Monday, the questions were still about Saturday.

That’s when LSU fell to Troy 24-21. The Tigers were 35-0 against teams who play in the Sun Belt Conference, until Saturday. LSU turned the ball over 4 times, and allowed Troy running back Jordan Chunn to rush for 191 yards on 30 carries.

After the game, head coach Ed Orgeron said a team meeting was called. It was led by running back Darrel Williams.

Some LSU fans are already calling for Orgeron's ouster, 5 games into his stint as LSU's permanent head coach. Senior Christian LaCouture, reacted.

LSU, 3-2, plays at Florida Saturday. Kickoff is 2:30 pm central time.

Surprisingly, the Tigers are only a three and a half point underdog to the Gators.