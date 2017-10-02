× Slidell PD: Mississippi man crashes vehicle at airport, says he was visiting ‘voodoo doctor’

SLIDELL, La. — A Mississippi man who told police he was heading to Slidell to see a “voodoo doctor” drove through a fence at Slidell Municipal Airport then crashed into a utility pole.

Kevin Bolton, 43, of Hattisburg, Mississippi, told police he was running from the police, but as Slidell PD noted, “there were no police chasing him.”

“The story only gets more bizarre after the crash,” said Slidell PD public information officer Daniel Seuzeneau.

After Bolton crashed his Tahoe into the airport utility pole Monday morning, he fled into a nearby patch of woods. Before the crash, several people reported seeing Bolton driving erratically through the town of Pearl River and on Interstate 12.

Police later found Bolton in the Belair Subdivision wearing nothing but his underwear.

He told police he had to take his clothes off because snakes were crawling up his pants.

Bolton, who authorities believe was under the influence of some type of narcotic, was booked into the Slidell City Jail on charges of careless operation of a motor vehicle and hit and run.