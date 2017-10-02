Rocker Tom Petty dead at 66

LOS ANGELES — Rock legend Tom Petty has died, according to Rolling Stone. He was 66.

Tom Petty, Hall of Famer whose work spanned more than 40 years, has died at the age of 66 https://t.co/RQgYZ9ccwZ pic.twitter.com/OFzO2xygn4 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 2, 2017

Petty had been hospitalized earlier after he was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest Sunday night, TMZ reported.

When paramedics arrived at Petty’s Malibu home, he was not breathing, the entertainment website reported.

Petty was rushed to Santa Monica Hospital and placed on life support, TMZ reported. Doctors took him off of life support after they found no brain activity.

The three-time Grammy winner had just finished a major tour last Monday with a final performance at Hollywood Bowl.

