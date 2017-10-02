Report: Coroner releases findings on LSU student’s death
BATON ROUGE — Michael Nickolette Jr., the LSU student whose body was found near campus Friday night, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to a coroner’s report obtained by WBRZ.
Micheal Nickolette, Jr., was last seen by his roommate when he left the house about 1 a.m. Sept. 18 without his cell phone, wallet or car keys. His family reported him missing the same day.
His remains were found on Nicholson Drive Friday night about 60 yards from the road.
A message from Nickolette’s family was posted on the Finding Michael Nickolette Jr. Facebook page:
It is with the deepest of sorrow that we have to inform you all that the remains of Michael Nickelotte, Jr. have been found. We must now begin the sorrowful process of honoring his short life with us and laying him to his eternal rest. The support all have shown over this difficult time has been heartfelt and inspirational. Please continue to hold us in your prayers so that we may get through this difficult time.
Paulla, Kaitlin & Michael Nickelotte, Sr.