Report: Coroner releases findings on LSU student’s death

BATON ROUGE — Michael Nickolette Jr., the LSU student whose body was found near campus Friday night, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to a coroner’s report obtained by WBRZ.

Micheal Nickolette, Jr., was last seen by his roommate when he left the house about 1 a.m. Sept. 18 without his cell phone, wallet or car keys. His family reported him missing the same day.

His remains were found on Nicholson Drive Friday night about 60 yards from the road.

A message from Nickolette’s family was posted on the Finding Michael Nickolette Jr. Facebook page: