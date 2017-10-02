× NOPD: Man beats girlfriend, makes her take her shirt off, kidnaps her

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who kidnapped his girlfriend at the edge of the Treme neighborhood last night.

An arrest warrant for simple kidnapping has been issued for 37-year-old Marlon Horton after police say Horton attacked his 22-year-old girlfriend on the corner of North Claiborne and Esplanade Avenues around 9:45 p.m. on October 1, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The victim told police Horton struck her, stole her property, and forced her to take her shirt off before making her get inside of his vehicle.

Horton dropped the victim off in a Walmart parking lot in Jefferson Parish, according to the NOPD.