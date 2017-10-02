Moms & music make this high school football game the oldest rivalry in the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's the oldest rivalry on the state's high school football field.

And across America, it is the fifth oldest high school football rivalry.

These two teams have been battling it out on the football field since their first meeting back in 1922.

It's Jesuit and Holy Cross.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood is LIVE as the rivalry of the city of New Orleans is about to take place for the 98th time.

Wild Bill is hanging out among the tailgaters. And this is as much of a tradition as the game itself. For the 98th game, the tailgating is happening outside Tad Gormely Stadium.

That's where Wild Bill finds Holy Cross moms frying catfish, serving more than 1,000 hamburgers and hotdogs and even King Cake with icing in Holy Cross colors.

In the middle of the tailgating, the Jesuit High School marching band marches through the middle of everything while Wild Bill is LIVE on television.

The Holy Cross marching band comes playing through as well.

These parades feature the bands and the cheerleaders from both schools. And there's another highlight here. They honor a "legend" from one of the past games. They also honor a grad from the school who went on to serve in the military.

As the 98th game started, both teams had one just one game each.

So Holy Cross and Jesuit, Jesuit and Holy Cross both knew one team would double the victories when this game was done.

Holy Cross wins this one over Jesuit.

31-17