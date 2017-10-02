Man stabbed during argument along Harrison Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – An argument between two men along Bayou St. John turned violent when one of the men pulled out a knife.

The incident occurred just after noon on October 1 in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Thirty-one-year-old Jason Wannamaker and the unidentified 41-year-old victim were engaged in a shouting match when Wannamaker pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, according to the NOPD.

A struggle ensued, and Wannamaker was cut as well.

Both men were treated at a local hospital.

Wannamaker faces arrest for aggravated battery when he is released, according to the NOPD.