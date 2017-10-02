Lafayette mourns loss of ‘valued’ police officer, Thibodaux native killed in shootout

Posted 3:04 PM, October 2, 2017, by , Updated at 03:05PM, October 2, 2017

Cpl. Michael Middlebrook photo courtesy Lafayette Consolidated Government

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette police corporal and Thibodaux native who was killed in the line of duty last night in a shootout at a convenience store was honored earlier this year for acts of kindness that extended “beyond the badge.”

Cpl. Michael Middlebrook leaves behind a wife, a 3-year-old daughter, two stepdaughters, and his parents. He was a nine-year veteran of the Lafayette Police Department.

“Officer Middlebrook was a valued member and a fine representative of the Lafayette Police Department,” Lafayette Consolidated Government said in a statement. “Just this past spring he was honored at the Beyond the Badge – Heart of Law Enforcement Awards for acts of kindness beyond his official duties. Officer Middlebrook served as an inspiration to others and a beacon of hope to those in need by collecting and distributing food to the less fortunate.”

Middlebrook took expired items from the shelves of a local convenience store and redistributed them to people in need.

Police have not released details on what prompted the deadly shooting, but Ian Howard, 28, has been arrested on the following charges:  first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted murder of a police officer, and two counts of attempted murder, according to KATC.

Ian Howard booking photo