Lafayette mourns loss of ‘valued’ police officer, Thibodaux native killed in shootout

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette police corporal and Thibodaux native who was killed in the line of duty last night in a shootout at a convenience store was honored earlier this year for acts of kindness that extended “beyond the badge.”

Cpl. Michael Middlebrook leaves behind a wife, a 3-year-old daughter, two stepdaughters, and his parents. He was a nine-year veteran of the Lafayette Police Department.

“Officer Middlebrook was a valued member and a fine representative of the Lafayette Police Department,” Lafayette Consolidated Government said in a statement. “Just this past spring he was honored at the Beyond the Badge – Heart of Law Enforcement Awards for acts of kindness beyond his official duties. Officer Middlebrook served as an inspiration to others and a beacon of hope to those in need by collecting and distributing food to the less fortunate.”

Middlebrook took expired items from the shelves of a local convenience store and redistributed them to people in need.