Halloween DIY Costume of the Day: Tourist

NEW ORLEANS - October means Halloween is getting closer! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month.

First up is an easy, simple, funny costume - a tourist! I bet you and your friends can get all of these items together: jean or khaki shorts, Hawaiian shirt, fanny pack, camera, socks and sandals, a straw hat and of course, sunglasses. If you're up to it, sunblock on the nose and a lei are nice added touches!

So where are all of my items from? My closet! But before that, they came from a myriad of places. The Hawaiian shirt is borrowed from a friend, the shorts were a hand-me-down from my high school boyfriends mom (not joking!), the Polaroid camera is mine, the sandals are my old Birkenstocks, the sunglasses were free at an event, this straw hat was $1 at Dollar Tree, and my favorite item is my fanny pack from Tipsy Elves. I got this fanny pack to wear during Mardi Gras because you need free hands to catch things! It can fit a ton of stuff and is definitely in style right now...just ask LBJ. It also comes with a little koozie holster, meaning you can wear a beer on your waist. Pretty genius concept!

Here's my tip, being a tourist is all about the attitude. Look up, point and take lots of pictures!

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Happy Halloween!