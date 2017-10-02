Gabrielle Giffords issues statement on Vegas shooting

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was injured in the Jan. 8, 2011 Tucson shootings, released a statement on the Las Vegas mass shooting:

“I know this feeling of heartbreak and horror too well. The massacre in Las Vegas is a grave tragedy for our nation. This must stop – we must stop this.

“I am praying for the victims of this shooting, their families and friends. And I am so grateful for the heroism and professionalism of the first responders who acted so courageously to bring this horror to an end. I send the injured all my strength: you have a long road ahead. Be strong. You can do it. My heart is with the city of Las Vegas and all who were touched by this tragedy.“But I am praying for my former colleagues, our elected leaders, too. I am praying they find the courage it will take to make progress on the challenging issue of gun violence. I know they got into politics for the same reason I did – to make a difference, to get things done. Now is the time to take positive action to keep America safer. Do not wait. The nation is counting on you.”

Giffords spoke at 10 a.m. Tucson time on Capitol Hill.