Flash Flood Warning for parts of the area until 3:15

A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect for areas of St. Bernard, Orleans, and Jefferson parishes until 3:15 this afternoon.

Some of locations within the warning box that is outlined in maroon have already seen 2-3 inches of rain. More rain is possible in these areas.

Street flooding can occur quickly. Remember to avoid flooding and always turn around to avoid driving in water covered roads.