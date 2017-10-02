Drago’s is helping congressman Steve Scalise on his road to recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE -- "I've got to fatten him up again. I've got to do it the old fashioned New Orleans way and we've got to bring him some food," says the owner of Drago's Seafood Restaurant, Tommy Cvitanovich.

Everything from oysters and tasso and pasta, to seared duck breast with a duck demi glace

Cvitanovich is hopeful congressman Steve Scalise will be back up to his old weight in no time.

"I went up when he was in the hospital and once they cleared his diet and he could start eating something, I flew up there, actually brought oysters, cooked oysters for him while we were there," says Cvitanovich.

Cvitanovich has been friends with congressman Scalise for years.

He says if there's one man who can get shot, survive and learn to walk again, it's his friend Steve.

"He was in good spirits, he looked good but obviously a little bit thinner as you can expect," says Cvitanovich.

And now it's up to the Drago's team to continue to help Steve and his family, one serving of mouthwatering seafood at time.