Another tropical wave is moving toward the Gulf

An active hurricane season continues and another tropical wave is slowly moving towards the Gulf of Mexico from the Caribbean.

As we head into October, we head into the part of hurricane season where we typically see less storms forming well out into the Atlantic like we did with Irma, Jose and Maria.

Instead we typically see systems form near the Gulf or Caribbean as we did with Hurricane Katia last month.

The system being monitored has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. While those odds are low, we do expect conditions to become more favorable after this weekend. As the system is currently a slow mover, it will have a better chance of organizing early next week. So this is something we will need to keep an eye on for the long term.

The next name on this year’s list is Nate.