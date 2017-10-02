× 20 dead, more than 100 wounded in Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas, Nevada– 20 people are dead and more than 100 are injured after a mass shooting outside of the Mandalay Bay Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

The victims were attending the Route 91 Harvest festival.

According to Las Vegas Police, the suspect, who has been killed, opened fire on the crowd with an automatic weapon from a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino.

Police also say that the shooter was a Las Vegas resident, but have not released his name.

They also confirm that off-duty Police Officers are among those that were killed in the incident.

Now, Officers are asking for help in locating a woman named Marilou Danley, a companion of the shooter.

She is described as being Asian-American woman, 4-feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds.

The Las Vegas Strip is still shut down as Police investigate the incident.