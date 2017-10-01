‘They shouldn’t do it’: Rep. Steve Scalise weighs in on NFL national anthem protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise stopped by WGNO's studio in his hometown Sunday morning to talk about his long road to recovery more than 100 days after he was shot while practicing for the congressional baseball game.

He also weighed in on the NFL national anthem protests in which many NFL players have united and knelt together either before or during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. President Trump has called the movement disrespectful and said NFL owners should fire any "son of a bitch" who kneels on the sidelines during the national anthem.

"By making the national anthem a protest, they are actually turning people off to the message they are trying to convey," Scalise siad. "So I would suggest number one, they shouldn't do it. Stand for the national anthem and find a better way to get people to come around to your message, if you really think it's something that should change."

The Saints chose to kneel in solidarity before the national anthem, while they all stood together while the song played.