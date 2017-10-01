NOLA bartenders help Houston bartenders after Harvey

NEW ORLEANS– Bartenders from various different bars in New Orleans wanted to help our neighbors in Houston after the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey. The best way they knew to help is by throwing a special benefit party!

Tyler Chauvin, the General Manager of Treo partnered with the NOLA chapter of the United States Bartenders Guild to throw a huge benefit for the service industry workers affected by Harvey in Houston.

“Service industry workers are vulnerable when a natural disaster strikes because the loss of wages before and after a hurricane can be devastating for them,” Chauvin said.

They are calling this special benefit, “Bartender’s Handshake: A benefit for TX Service Industry.”

There will be happy hour drink specials, cocktail competitions from various bartenders all over New Orleans, a bocce tournament, a beer pong competition, music, food, and so much more.

The suggested donation at the door is $10. This benefit starts at noon at Treo at 3835 Tulane Ave.