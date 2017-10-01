Back to life: Saints reach .500 mark by blanking Dolphins

It is a phrase not used in recent Saints history.

Defense carried the day.

The Saints held Miami to 186 total yards, and shutout the Dolphins 20-0 Sunday in London. The shutout was the first for New Orleans since December of 2012 when the Saints routed the Bucs, 41-0.

The much maligned Saints defense held Miami to 11 first downs.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was 29 of 41 for 268 passing yards and two touchdowns. Brees threw a third quarter 3 yard touchdown passes to Michael Thomas, and a 12 yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara in the fourth.

The Saints head to the bye week at 2-2. New Orleans is only one game off the lead in the NFC South after Atlanta loss at home to Buffalo.

Carolina upset the Patriots in Foxboro to move to 3-1. Tampa Bay is 2-1 after defeating the New York Giants.

The Saints are 2-0 in regular season games played in London. The Saints defeated the Chargers in 2008.