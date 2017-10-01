Back to life: Saints reach .500 mark by blanking Dolphins

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints tackled by Kiko Alonso of the Miami Dolphins during the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium on October 1, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

It is a phrase not used in recent Saints history.

Defense carried the day.

The Saints held Miami to 186 total yards, and shutout the Dolphins 20-0 Sunday in London. The shutout was the first for New Orleans since December of 2012 when the Saints routed the Bucs, 41-0.

The much maligned Saints defense held Miami to 11 first downs.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was 29 of 41 for 268 passing yards and two touchdowns. Brees threw a third quarter 3 yard touchdown passes to Michael Thomas, and a 12 yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara in the fourth.

The Saints head to the bye week at 2-2.  New Orleans is only one game off the lead in the NFC South after Atlanta loss at home to Buffalo.

Carolina upset the Patriots in Foxboro to move to 3-1. Tampa Bay is 2-1 after defeating the New York Giants.

The Saints are 2-0 in regular season games played in London. The Saints defeated the Chargers in 2008.