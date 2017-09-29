YEE HAA! Want to be on TV with ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLDEN, La - Do you remember the TV show Hee Haw?

How about the Carol Burnett Show?

How about The Dukes of Hazzard?

Well one of the Duke boys, Bo Duke, actually is creating a new TV show that's the best of all three.

John Schneider is the actor famous for his role as Bo Duke. John now owns his own movie and TV studio in Holden, Louisiana. That's between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

John is starring in and producing his new show called YEE HAA.

That's what John used to always belt out in The Duke of Hazzards.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is on stage with John at his studio just before the first curtain goes up for YEE HAA.

It's happening Saturday night September 30 at 8 pm.

YEE HAA is a variety show. It's live. And it will be taped for television.

John tells Wild Bill he plans to do one of these shows once a month and then broadcast them.

John says YEE HAA is a tribute to television shows from the past which he loves. He's been in a lot of them.

John's resume includes The Dukes of Hazzard, Smallville and he's on the Tyler Perry show that's a hit on the OWN Network, The Haves and the Have Nots.

If you want to be part of this chapter of John Schneider's making of moreTV history, you are invited to come on down to Holden, Louisiana.

If you want to be in the audience and maybe even be on the show, just click right here for tickets.