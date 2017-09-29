Test Kitchen Taylor…in the circus?!

NEW ORLEANS – Tonight, Test Kitchen Taylor is showing off her skills as the Guest Ringmaster in the Carson and Barnes Circus!

The Carson & Barnes Circus claims to be the World’s Biggest Big Top Show with two hours of fun, excitement and pageantry for children of all ages! There will be elephants, horses, ponies, and dogs performing amazing tricks! And extraordinary artists from around the world who will entertain with their death-defying feats and exquisite artistry!

Tonight, Test Kitchen Taylor will be joining in on the action as the Guest Ringmaster. The show starts at 7:30 pm at the Nola Motorsports Park in Avondale, but the midway will open early with a free petting zoo plus Elephant and Camel rides.

Taylor Feingold does have a circus filled past! She used to teach flying trapeze and aerial arts in New York. She’s been flying trapeze and practicing other forms of circus arts since she was 11 years old. She loves to clown around, but can’t juggle.

Tickets are available online, here.