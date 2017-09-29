Taste at the Lake with Robért Fresh Market
Taste at the Lake
Delicious food and lively libations will all be found at the 7th annual Taste at the Lake in Lakeview on Saturday, September 30th at 6 PM.
Taste at the Lake is an annual event hosted by Friends of Lakeview and sponsored by WGNO and WNOL TV.
The event takes place at 135 Robert E. Lee Boulevard.
Tickets:
General Admission – $40 in advance – $45 at the gate
Patron Tickets – $90 in advance – $100 at the gate
Live Music:
- The Crooked Vines – 6:00pm
- The Soul Rebels – 8:30pm
Here’s a list of participating restaurants and vendors at this year’s Taste at the Lake (subject to change):
- Chap’s Chicken
- Clesi’s Catering
- Chris’ Specialty Meats
- The Backyard
- MoPho
- Reginelli’s
- Gordon Biersch
- Nothing Bundt Cake
- Lakeview Pearl
- ETC Catering
- Vega Tapas
- Bissap Breeze
- Big Boyz BBQ
- Bravo
- Mad Batter Bakery
- Moe’s Southwest Grill
- Robert’s Fresh Market
- Cava
- Kupcake Factory
- Sala
- AFC Sushi
- Cajun Dough Works
- NOLA Foods
- Rosedale
- The Velvet Cactus
- Messina’s Runway Cafe
- Smokehouse Grill
- Chateau Cafe
- Coconut Butter
- The Basin Lounge
- NOLA Snow Snowballs
- Raising Canes
- Cool Fruit Sensations
- Budweiser
- The Bulldog
- Magic Bullet
- PJ’s Coffee
Click here for the official site for more details and to purchase tickets.
*********
- Lakeview Address
- 135 Robert E. Lee Blvd.,
- New Orleans, LA 70124
- Phone Number
- (504) 282-3428
- Hours
- Open 7 Days a Week
- 7am – 9pm
- Catering Menu
- Website