Rex and Zulu give back! Local schools get $10k for uniforms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- There were lots of smiles and cheers at the Rex Den this morning after the Rex organization and the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club donated $10,000 to two local schools.

This year, the two organizations gave $5,000 to Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy, and $5,000 to Phillis Wheatley Community School.

That money will go towards the schools' uniform funds.

"We are the monarchs of Mardi Gras and we just want to give back to all of our followers. What better way to do it then to help the schools out." Zulu Historian Clarence Becknell said.

"Symbolically, it's very important that we come together as a community in New Orleans and help build our schools and make them the model of the rest of the nation. We've seen a lot of progress so far in our school system since Hurricane Katrina, but we got a long way to go," Rex Official Christian Brown said.

Next year, the krewes will pick two other schools. They're also encouraging other krewes in the area to give back.