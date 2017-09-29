Report: Remains of missing LSU student found near campus

BATON ROUGE — The body found on Nicholson Drive Friday night are believed to be the LSU student who’s been missing since Sept. 18.

Micheal Nickolette, Jr., was last seen by his roommate when he left the house about 1 a.m. Sept. 18 without his cell phone, wallet or car keys, according to WBRZ.

His remains were found about 60 yards from the road. Hunters found him about 6:30 p.m, The Advocate reports.

Foul play is not suspected.

A message from Nickolette’s family was posted on the Finding Michael Nickolette Jr. Facebook page:

It is with the deepest of sorrow that we have to inform you all that the remains of Michael Nickelotte, Jr. have been found. We must now begin the sorrowful process of honoring his short life with us and laying him to his eternal rest. The support all have shown over this difficult time has been heartfelt and inspirational. Please continue to hold us in your prayers so that we may get through this difficult time. Paulla, Kaitlin & Michael Nickelotte, Sr.