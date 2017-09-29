Officers follow scent of marijuana, find man carrying heroin, pot

NEW ORLEANS – Two NOPD officers followed the smell of marijuana to a man standing on a street corner with 39 packets of heroin, a baggie of pot, and a digital scale in his pockets.

The officers were driving northbound on General Ogden Street around 8 p.m. on September 27 when they caught a whiff of marijuana smoke through the open windows of their police cruiser, according to the NOPD.

The officers followed their noses to a group of people who were standing at the intersection of General Ogden and Olive Street.

The group admitted that they had recently smoked marijuana, and the officers initiated a pat-down of each person.

The officers found 39 individually wrapped plastic bags of heroin, a clear plastic bag containing marijuana, and a digital scale inside the pockets of 36-year-old Jermaine Jackson, according to the NOPD.

Jackson was arrested and booked with possession of heroin and marijuana.

If you have any other information on the incident or arrested subject, please contact any Second District officer at (504) 658-6020.