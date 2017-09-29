NOPD issues warrant for man caught on video robbing McDonald’s on Carrollton

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has identified a man caught on surveillance video reaching across the counter at a McDonald’s on South Carrollton to grab cash from the register earlier this month.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Ryan Bourgeois for the robbery, which occurred around 8 p.m. on September 13, according to the NOPD.

Bourgeois, who appears jumpy as he approaches the counter, places an order and then fidgets with loose change in his hands.

As soon as the cashier opens the register to complete the order, the man can be seen reaching across the counter and grabbing a handful of cash.

The cashier briefly struggles with the robber before he leaves the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money and drives away in a dark-colored truck.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bourgeois or regarding this incident is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.