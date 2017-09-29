NOPD finds 1,722 ecstasy pills, crack, heroin, gun, during probation and parole sweep

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers teamed up with the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole and the U.S. Marshals Service to arrest 18 people on probation and parole violations.

The arrests came in the early morning hours of September 27 and September 28, according to the NOPD.

The officers made eight felony arrests, eight municipal arrests, and two misdemeanor arrests.

Thirty-three-year-old Joshua Harris and 30-year-old Georgeka Holmes were arrested during the sweeps on multiple drug and gun charges.

Officers found 1,722 pills of ecstasy, 17 grams of crack cocaine, 3.9 grams of heroin, a Sig Sauer .40 handgun, and $1,500 in cash when they visited Harris and Holmes.

Both face charges related to possession of the assorted drugs as well as illegal carrying of a firearm in possession of narcotics, according to the NOPD.