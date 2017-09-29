Meet the Saints fan so passionate about the team he could pass as a player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Donald, AKA "Gametime Saint" has been a super fan of the Saints from the get-go, but it wasn't until 10 years ago that he decided to make himself more apart of the game. He now gets fully suited up in shoulder pads, a jersey, football pants and cleats on game days.

"To be a super fan you need to go all out," said Donald Silcio. "It's about having honor for your team, and representing your city in the way it needs to be represented."

Silcio travels to many of the away games at his own expense, including game two of the London series.

He owns his own security business and services people all across the the gulf coast.

"We do electronic security, burglar alarm camera systems, access control, we hang flat screen T.Vs, and do surround sound, so pretty much anything low voltage electronics I'm your guy. I've been fortunate that it's been successful enough to allow me to travel for the team to away games," said Silcio.

Security might be his full-time job, but Gametime Saint is his full time passion.