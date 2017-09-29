Link Stryjewski gears up for 1st Tchoptoberfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Gather two of our biggest celebrity chefs with a penchant for doing great community work through their Link Stryjewski Foundation and mix it up with the month of October and voila, you've got the first ever Tchoptoberfest!

Chef Donald Link says, "With our heritage of German and Polish and our love for meats and cajun meats, Louisiana smoked meats. It was all influenced by the German heritage.

Bring your appetite and quench your thirst with a host of different beers on the card for Sunday's big event. And yes, meat, lots of cured, smoked, seasoned goodness all made right here and Butcher and Cochon.

"Our deer sausage, and our country smoked sausage- this is one of the sausages we'll be serving on a stick. It's Donald's family recipe an this is of course our bacon that which we'll be using in our char en croute dish we'll be doing. sauerkraut and roasted pork, a very traditional German dish, according to Chef Stephen Stryjewski.

Sunday promises to be a great family time, and by participating you're also helping a host of local non-profits that Link Stryjewsky supports.

Link says, "It's very targeted in different genres of the youth development from early childhood development to job programs to mentorship programs any thing that gets these kids off the street, gets them in a good environment where they can be with somebody that's a mentor.

