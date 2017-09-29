La. Nat. Guard troops and emergency response teams headed to Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

NEW ORLEANS – Members of the Louisiana Army National Guard and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are assisting in recovery efforts in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Three members of GOHSEP and the National Guard will assist recovery crews in the Virgin Islands with drafting and processing aid resource requests for 14 days, according to a statement by Governor John Bel Edwards’ office.

More than 300 National Guard members from Louisiana will help provide a wide spectrum of emergency relief in Puerto Rico.

A 167 person team of engineers equipped with four water supply tanks and trailers will provide hydration support, while 163 members of a Military Police Company will help provide security for 30 days.

In addition, an 11 person team from the National Guard and GOHSEP have formed a Housing Strike Team Mission to help develop and provide housing solutions for displaced citizens, according to the Governor’s Office.

“Louisianans know all too well what our fellow Americans are going through as they work to recover from the devastating impacts of major back-to-back hurricanes, which is why we have wasted no time in answering their calls for help,” Edwards said. “We’re sending experienced teams of emergency responders to the affected areas who will be able to help the survivors overcome some of the unique logistical and geographical challenges they’re battling, and we stand ready to answer any additional requests for help. We are also working with our parish emergency managers to collect specific items from the concerned public to deliver to hurricane survivors. We encourage everyone to join us and get involved by finding out how they can help these families on their road to recovery.”

Donations will be collected through October 11.

Donations will be limited to diapers, non-perishable formula, baby wipes, bottles and nipples, and feminine care products.

Click here for a full list of collection sites.