JPSO to hold personal safety, Halloween safety seminars

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office will hold two free personal safety seminars in October.

The first seminar, which will be held October 11 at the JPSO Training Academy in Gretna, will focus on women’s safety, situational awareness, and safety in the home.

The second seminar will be held on October 19 in the Conference Center at East Jefferson General Hospital in Esplanade Room 2 and will focus on Halloween safety.

Each seminar is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will last about 90 minutes, according to the JPSO.

Seating will be limited.

To reserve a seat, contact the JPSO Community Relations Division at (504) 376-2401.