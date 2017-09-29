Hollywood South with Jabari: Tyler Perry to hold red carpet movie premiere in New Orleans!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Native, Tyler Perry will be in New Orleans next week to promote his new movie, Boo 2 - A Madea Holloween.

Perry is known for playing the role of an elderly grandmother called Madea who has an old-school edge about her. Perry, who also created The Haves and the Have Nots, Meet the Browns, will attend the premiere Tuesday in Elmwood.

The premiere will be at the AMC in Elmwood Tuesday evening at 7pm.

The red carpet event is open to the public but the screening is for invites only.

Boo 2: A Madea Halloween hits theaters nationwide October 20th.