× Drew Brees: Saints will kneel and stand at this Sunday’s game in London

London, U.K.– The New Orleans Saints will kneel and stand when they take the field in London for this Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

This, according to Quarter back Drew Brees via Twitter, Friday morning.

Brees says that the team will kneel before the national anthem on Sunday, but stand for the playing of the song, as a team.

Brees has previously said that he believes that every American should stand for the national anthem.

Several Saints players remained seated during the playing of the anthem during last week’s game.

Brees says that the team will kneel and stand together, as a show of solidarity.

Kneeling, to protest racial inequality, and standing to honor the anthem as well as the country’s military and law enforcement.