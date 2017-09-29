Cookin’ with Nino: Mahi Mahi Vegetable Bake

Mahi Mahi Vegetable Bake



Ingredients:

2 Mahi Mahi filets (1/2 inch thick)

Kosher salt and cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons first cold pressed olive oil

½ purple onion cut to thin slivers

½ pound of grape tomatoes cut in two

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 mangos peeled, seeded, and cut to thin wedges

1 cup blackberries cut in ½

1 jalapeno cut to very small dice size

4 cloves fresh garlic sliced thinly

Juice of 1 lime

4 tablespoons fresh cut cilantro

4 tablespoons slivered almonds

Instructions:

Place the Mahi Mahi filets and sprinkle kosher salt and cracked black pepper on both sides. Next, in a mixing bowl I combine all other ingredients!

In a baking pan, place half of that tropical island mixture on the bottom, place Mahi Mahi filets on top of that bed, then cover the fish with the rest of that mixture. Sprinkle more salt and pepper on top. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes on about 325, or until desired texture is achieved.

