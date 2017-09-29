Carson & Barnes Circus Rolls Into Avondale

"The Carson & Barnes Circus is The World’s Biggest Big Top Show with two hours of fun, excitement and pageantry for children of all ages! See elephants, horses, ponies and dogs perform amazing tricks in the center ring. Be amazed and thrilled by our extraordinary artists from around the world as they entertain you with their death defying feats and exquisite artistry!
This is the circus you remember from your childhood. Every seat is just feet from the action! Come early, the Midway opens one hour before showtime with a Free Petting Zoo, plus Elephant and Camel rides." - carsonbarnescircus.com
Get there early at to watch the Carson & Barnes elephants being washed by the fire department! Don't miss this unique opportunity to see the elephants up close, free of charge!
- September 29 - October 1, 2017
- Address
- NOLA Motorsports Park
- 11075 Nicolle Blvd.,
- Avondale, LA 70094
- Times
- Friday, September 29
- 4:30pm
- 7:30pm
- Saturday, September 30
- 1:30pm
- 4:30pm
- 7:30pm
- Sunday, October 1
- 1:30pm
- 4:30pm
- Friday, September 29
- Tickets
- Buy online
- $16/adult
- $8/child
- Buy at the gate
- $18/adult
- $12/child
- Buy online
Click here for more information about The Carson & Barnes Circus.