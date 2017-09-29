Carson & Barnes Circus Rolls Into Avondale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carson & Barnes Circus

"The Carson & Barnes Circus is The World’s Biggest Big Top Show with two hours of fun, excitement and pageantry for children of all ages! See elephants, horses, ponies and dogs perform amazing tricks in the center ring. Be amazed and thrilled by our extraordinary artists from around the world as they entertain you with their death defying feats and exquisite artistry!

This is the circus you remember from your childhood. Every seat is just feet from the action! Come early, the Midway opens one hour before showtime with a Free Petting Zoo, plus Elephant and Camel rides." - carsonbarnescircus.com

Get there early at 3:00 PM to watch the Carson & Barnes elephants being washed by the fire department! Don't miss this unique opportunity to see the elephants up close, free of charge!

September 29 - October 1, 2017

Address NOLA Motorsports Park 11075 Nicolle Blvd., Avondale, LA 70094

Times Friday, September 29 4:30pm 7:30pm Saturday, September 30 1:30pm 4:30pm 7:30pm Sunday, October 1 1:30pm 4:30pm

Tickets Buy online $16/adult $8/child Buy at the gate $18/adult $12/child



Click here for more information about The Carson & Barnes Circus.