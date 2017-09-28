Would you eat it? Tamica’s Dip!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Test Kitchen Taylor has been asking for your favorite game day dips, and for our final dip - Tamica showed off her skills! Check it out:

Tamica's Dip:

1/4 cup butter (or margarine)

1 large onion (finely chopped)

2 garlic cloves (pressed)

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

2 8 ounce packages cheddar cheese (shredded)

2 cans black beans (15 ounces each, rinsed and drained)

1 4.5 ounce can green chiles (chopped)

1 teaspoon vegetarian Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon red pepper (ground)

Melt butter in a large soup pot over medium heat; add onion and saute 8 minutes. Add garlic and saute 2 minutes or until onion is tender.

Stir in flour until smooth; cook the mixture, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Gradually add milk, stirring constantly, until thickened. Add cheese, stirring constantly over low heat until cheese melts.

Stir in black beans and remaining ingredients, gently stirring until mixture is thoroughly heated. Serve warm with chips or crackers.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!