Wisner Bridge at City Park to reopen

NEW ORLEANS — The new Wisner Boulevard Bridge over I-610 at City Park will open Friday, September 29.

The $19.5 million bridge replacement project has been under way since December 2015 and forced detours in the area for more than a year and a half.

The new bridge will include two 12-foot travel lanes in each direction and a 12-foot pedestrian and bicycle path along Bayou St. John.

It replaces the original bridge that was built in 1973.

The project was supposed to be finished in May, but it got delayed because of issues with the joints that connect sections of the bridge.