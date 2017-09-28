Video shows man pulling snake out of neighbor’s toilet with his bare hands

LATTIMORE, N.C. – A North Carolina man went above and beyond most people’s definition of “neighborly” when he volunteered to remove a large snake from his 88-year neighbor’s toilet, using only his hands.

Mike Greene told WCNC his neighbor lives alone and “he’s in very good health, very good shape, but he don’t do snakes.”

Video posted to Facebook shows Greene reaching into the toilet water and gripping the stub of the snake’s tail. As he continued to tug, he quickly found out just how big the reptile was – six feet long, according to his estimate.

“Well look how big he is Mike,” his neighbor can be heard saying. “Golly, I told you he was big.”

Although North Carolina does have several venomous snake species, Greene told the station the serpent he pulled from the toilet was harmless.

Greene said he released the serpent in a field outside the Lattimore home and sent the snake on its way.