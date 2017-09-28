Three things fantasy players need to know about Saints at Dolphins in London

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- NFL on FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale shares three things fantasy players need to know about Sunday's Saints at Miami Dolphins game in London at 8:30 a.m.

1. Michael Thomas is living up to expectations

This past Sunday in Carolina, Thomas hauled in seven passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. He's averaged 88 yards in each of his last two games. The moment is not too big for Thomas. And, Drew Brees is going to find him each and every game day.

2. Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi

This is a homecoming for him. Ajayi grew up in London. And, he's ready to make up for this past week when he had his worst performance in a year.

The Dolphins o-line did a poor job of blocking for Ajayi. Expect all parties to work to get Ajayi back to his Week 2 total of 122 rushing yards, especially in front of a friendly crowd.

3. Kicker Will Lutz

A lot of us don't think about kickers as much as we do other positions. But, Lutz is going to put up points. As this Saints offense finds itself establishing a better rhythm, Lutz will pay off for owners. This past Sunday, he was 2 for 3 in field goals and a perfect 4 for 4 in extra points outside at Charlotte. This Sunday could be even better inside Wembley Stadium’s Dome.

Don’t forget--EARLY kick this Sunday. The Saints/Dolphins matchup gets started at 8:30 a.m. our time. Good luck with those leagues everyone!