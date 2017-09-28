The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with Loft18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Loft18 is the premier indoor golf and entertainment center – a deluxe recreation and relaxation complex designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night play. Our 5 custom-built, state-of-the-art Full Swing Golf simulator stalls feature 84 championship courses and deliver precision play at its finest to golfers of all experience levels. But you don’t have to love golf (or play like a pro) to have a good time at Loft18. We’re all about kicked-back, Happy Hour style socializing beyond the tee box. Loft18’s full-service bar and restaurant offers gastro-pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and that only-in-New Orleans’ style of easy-going, effortless service and hospitality.

Address 3128 Metairie Rd., Metairie, LA 70001

Phone Number (504) 827-1059

A great gift for the golfer on your list!

Deal Highlights

$99 gets you over $350 worth of golf

A round of golf with cart at each participating course location

Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area

Description

For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That's eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course

Must call ahead for available tee times; 72 hr maximum pre-book required. Must mention card when booking Tee Time.

Not valid for tournament or league play; not valid with other discounts/promotions

Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends

Loft 18 offer not valid Friday and Saturday 4pm - close

Limit 1 card per household

Golf Card will expire on 08/1/2018

Purchase Agreement

Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events

Certificate(s) not redeemable for cash

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

Click here for more information on the Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience and for a list of participating golf courses.