Taste at the Lake with Big Boyz BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taste at the Lake

Delicious food and lively libations will all be found at the 7th annual Taste at the Lake in Lakeview on Saturday, September 30th at 6 PM.

Taste at the Lake is an annual event hosted by Friends of Lakeview and sponsored by WGNO and WNOL TV.

The event takes place at 135 Robert E. Lee Boulevard.

Tickets:

General Admission – $40 in advance – $45 at the gate

Patron Tickets – $90 in advance – $100 at the gate

Live Music:

The Crooked Vines – 6:00pm

The Soul Rebels – 8:30pm

Here's a list of participating restaurants and vendors at this year's Taste at the Lake (subject to change):

Chap’s Chicken

Clesi’s Catering

Chris’ Specialty Meats

The Backyard

MoPho

Reginelli’s

Gordon Biersch

Nothing Bundt Cake

Lakeview Pearl

ETC Catering

Vega Tapas

Bissap Breeze

Big Boyz BBQ

Bravo

Mad Batter Bakery

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Robert’s Fresh Market

Cava

Kupcake Factory

Sala

AFC Sushi

Cajun Dough Works

NOLA Foods

Rosedale

The Velvet Cactus

Messina’s Runway Cafe

Smokehouse Grill

Chateau Cafe

Coconut Butter

The Basin Lounge

NOLA Snow Snowballs

Raising Canes

Cool Fruit Sensations

Budweiser

The Bulldog

Magic Bullet

PJ’s Coffee

Click here for the official site for more details and to purchase tickets.

*********

Big Boyz BBQ

"Pop-ups, events and catering with that low-and-slow New Orleans barbecue love." - bigboyzbbqnola.com