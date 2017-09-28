System in Caribbean being watched for development

NEW ORLEANS – A trough of low pressure near Cuba is looking slightly better organized and may develop into a tropical depression over the course of the next few days.

A weak area of low pressure could develop as conditions remain good for development over the next few days as the system slowly moves to the north over Cuba and up the Atlantic Coast of the Florida Peninsula.

If the system does eventually develop into a tropical storm, the next name on the list for 2017 is Nate.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are likely in Cuba, the Florida Keys and up the Florida Peninsula as the system slow pushes north across areas already heavily damaged this year by Hurricane Irma. At this time, there is no threat of it entering the Gulf of Mexico.