Sip, Celebrate & Lion Up! It’s National Drink Beer Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, La. - It's the victory cry at Southeastern Louisiana University, SLU, in Hammond, Louisiana.

Everybody around campus says it. From football games to festivals, you hear it.

And now, WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says it's also the name of a new beer created just for the school.

The beer is called Lion Up.

Southeastern Louisiana University has the kind of campus with everything for all 16,000 students there. Well, everything but one thing.

Wild Bill talks to SLU Student Government President Seth Leto.

Seth says the new beer is great for school pride.

As soon as somebody says something about school pride, Zac Caramonta notices an idea begins to brew in his head.

The idea is for the beer just for SLU.

Zac is the skateboarding brew master who started his Gnarly Barley Brewery just a few miles from the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University.

Zac describes his new brew for the school as crispy and fruity.

His wife and business partner, Cari Caramonta, is taking one last look at the label they've been working on. It's the label for the beer they call Lion Up.

It'll be served at the school stadium for football games. Fans will tailgate and quench their thirst with their own school brew.

It's a new beer for the old school of Zac and Cari Caramonta. They both graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University where they're tapping into the future with what they hope will be their alma mater recipe that's just right for every occasion.

If you want to get one of the first sips, just click right here.