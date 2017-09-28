Robber rushes workers inside Franklin Avenue store

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police released security camera footage that shows a robbery at a cellphone store in the St. Claude area. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The attack happened on September 20 at about 10:00 in the morning at the Metro PCS store in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue.

Surveillance footage shows the robber crouch down as he approaches the front door of the business. Once inside the store, the man quickly walk to the front desk where he pulls out a pistol and aims it at two employees.

According to police, the robber was wearing a blue glove on his left hand and held a silver, semiautomatic pistol in his other hand. The workers gave the man the money from the store’s cash register. The robber continued to aim the gun at the workers as he walked backwards to leave the business.

According to police, the robber is between 25 and 30 years old. They say he used a black and white bandana to cover the lower half of his face and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue pants with the word “NAVY” on both pant legs.

Police say the robber was last seen headed north on Franklin Avenue.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, phone in your tip to CrimeStoppers. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 338 have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.