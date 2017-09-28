NOPD: Man beaten, robbed along Lafitte Greenway

NEW ORLEANS – A man was robbed and beaten by four men along the Lafitte Greenway last night.

The robbery occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on September 27 at the intersection of the Lafitte Greenway and Claiborne Avenue, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The four men approached the 42-year-old man, knocked him to the ground, and began hitting him.

While the victim was on the ground, his attackers took his phone and wallet from his pockets and fled, according to the NOPD.

The NOPD has not released any more information on this robbery.