Mr. Uniform will paint New Orleans pink with ‘Pink Dat Day’ shirts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The entire month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Expect to see plenty of pink to raise awareness for this horrible disease.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez met up with one uniform shop owner who plans on plastering pink on everyone!

Jameel Shaheer is the owner of "Mr. Uniform" in New Orleans East. He's making strides to fight cancer by making New Orleans pink!

"We want to see the whole city of New Orleans wearing pink. School kids, city workers, everyone wearing an official Pink Dat Day T-shirt," Shaheer said.

October 6th is officially Pink Dat Day in New Orleans, and with that, Mr. Uniform has designed a special shirt to plaster pink on the people of our city. It's more than just looking perfectly pink. It's about giving people a perspective on breast cancer and how we can fight it.

"Pink Dat Day and the shirts are to bring people together to see what we can do to stamp out cancer and see what we can do to cure it through awareness and early detection," he said.

All the profits from the Pink Dat Day shirt will got to the American Cancer Society Making Strides New Orleans.

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk raises awareness and money to help save lives. This year's walk will be in Champions Square on Saturday, October 7th, starting at 8:15 a.m.

Getting kids involved is something Mr. Uniform is passionate about too. He went to every school in the city in hopes that the school kids would be decked out in their very own Pink Dat Day shirts.

If you'd like to order a Pink Dat Day shirt, click HERE.