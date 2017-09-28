× Man wanted for beating, choking girlfriend before trying to run her over

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who choked and beat his girlfriend before trying to run her over while the couple’s three children were in the car.

Thirty-four-year-old Javar White was sitting in the passenger side of the vehicle he shares with his 31-year-old girlfriend around 2 p.m. on September 17 when they arrived at their home in the 6800 block of Farwood Drive, according to the NOPD.

White slammed the car into park and grabbed the keys from the ignition before pulling the victim into the passenger seat, where he struck her with the car keys, choked her, and threatened to kill her.

The victim was able to get out of the car and make it inside the home, and White drove off, according to the NOPD.

The victim told police that White had been drinking earlier in the day and had a history of becoming violent toward her while drinking.

Later in the day, White returned to the home with the couple’s three children in the car.

The victim told the NOPD she began arguing with White when it became evident that he was heavily intoxicated, and she told him she was leaving him.

White threatened to harm the victim once again, and she punched him and began running away, according to the NOPD.

White began driving after the victim, revving the engine and swerving toward her, stopping just short of slamming into a concrete pole the victim jumped behind before driving off.

The three children were later found safe at home in the care of a relative, but White is still at large.

He is wanted for attempted second degree murder, criminal damage to property, simple battery, and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jarvar White is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.