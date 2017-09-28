Man smashes Taco Bell drive-thru window, steals cash register monitor

NEW ORLEANS – A man smashed through the drive-thru window of a Taco Bell, grabbed the monitor from the cash register, and ran off.

The robbery occurred around 12:30 a.m. on September 20 in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue, according to the NOPD.

At least two security cameras recorded the man as he smashed the window and grabbed the monitor.

The man, who was wearing a red baseball cap, a mask across his face, and gloves on his hands, runs up to the drive-thru lane and slips between a vehicle and the window, which was closed.

Using what appears to be a chunk of cement, the man smashes the window and then pushes the sliding window out of its frame as two Taco Bell employees run away in terror inside.

The car in the drive-thru races off as the man reaches through the open window, grabs the cash register’s monitor, and yanks it out through the open window.

More cars that had been waiting in line for food whiz past the man as he struggles to free the monitor from attached cables.

Eventually, the man manages to free the monitor and takes off on foot southbound down Washington Avenue, according to the NOPD.

It remains unclear whether or not the monitor contained money or if the cash was kept in a secure drawer.

If you know the identity or whereabouts of the robber, please contact any Sixth District detective at (504) 658-6123 or (504) 658-6060.